Happy Corbin, once known as Baron Corbin, teamed with Lacey Evans to take on the team of Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, a real-life couple, in the main event of Extreme Rules 2019 in a Winner Takes All Extreme Rules Match for the Universal and Raw Women’s Championships.

WWE rarely books intergender matches/brawls, but at Extreme Rules 2019, Corbin hit Lynch with his finisher known as ‘End of Days’ in the match. While on Mornings with Matt and Bob, former WWE United States Champion, Happy Corbin, recalled the reaction of the crowd following his move to the Raw Women’s Champion.

“It was one of the weirdest reactions I’ve ever experienced,” Corbin stated. “… You could hear the anticipation when I was kind of standing behind her, but then when I hit it, it was like, a huge reaction of shock, right? Then it went really quiet when they realized what just happened. And then it was just like, guttural boos.”

Lynch and Rollins retained their Championships over Corbin and Evans after almost 20 minutes when Rollins pinned Corbin after hitting ‘The Stomp’ three times. Rollins, however, was not done wrestling on the night, as Brock Lesnar came down to the ring and cashed in his Money in the Bank contract he won at the previous Pay-Per-View, Money in the Bank, after showing up at the end of the match, knocking Mustafa Ali off the ladder to win.

Lesnar cashing in was a matter of revenge, as Rollins defeated him for the Universal Championship a few months prior in the opening match at WrestleMania 35 following three curb stomps to Lesnar.

The ‘Beast Incarnate’ defeated Rollins in 16 seconds to become the new Universal Champion. This marked Lesnar’s third Universal Championship reign and his seventh World Title in WWE, overall. Lesnar then lost the title back to Seth Rollins 28 days later in the main event of SummerSlam 2019 after over 13 minutes of action. By winning the Universal Championship, Rollins won his fourth World Championship in WWE, not counting his NXT Title win in 2012.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit “Mornings with Matt and Bob” and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts