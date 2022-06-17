Impact Wrestling is only a few days away from their Slammiversary PPV, but that didn’t mean they had more eyes on their weekly program. According to Showbuzz Daily, the 6/16 episode of “Impact” had a total average viewership of 108,000 which is 13,000 less than the previous episode of 121,000. The 18-49 demographic did see a slight uptick in the rating moving up from 0.03 to 0.04. The show hasn’t seen an average viewership number this low since the May 5 episode. The key demographic, however, stayed in the 50,000 range making the audience about 10,000 more average viewers than the June 7 episode. The program ranked #117 in cable originals for the week for the key demographic which is three spots above last week’s program.

The majority of eyes were on the NBA Finals as viewers ended up seeing the Golden State Warriors become the 2022 NBA Champions after defeating the Boston Celtics in Game 6.

Last year’s Impact had better numbers as well. The 6/17/2021 episode of the program had a total average viewership of 111,000 which is 3,000 more than this week’s show, but it did have a lower key demographic rating of 0.03. That program was going up against an NBA Eastern Conference Finals game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets.

Thursday night’s episode of “Impact” played to the build of Slammiversary, but attempted to give fans added incentive with some nostalgia acts. Wes Brisco and Garet Bischoff reappeared in Aces & Eights gear to battle Honor No More in tag action. They were accompanied by D-Lo Brown to the ring in a losing effort and post-match Brown got physical with Honor No More before some more Impact originals came in to make the save. The show closed out with a contract signing between the challenger Eric Young and the IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander. The segment had the heel Young stand tall after his Violent By Design faction beat him down and Young gave him a piledriver on the exposed wood of the ring.

