A new report from Fightful Select sheds light on Roman Reign’s schedule and how it seems to be confirmed that Reigns will not compete at WWE Money In The Bank. Much concern has been raised over Roman Reigns’ schedule, as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is set to miss his second WWE premium live event in a row, making three in a row in which the top title in WWE won’t be defended.

According to the report, Reigns being kept off of Money In The Bank had always been on the table, even when the event was still scheduled for Las Vegas’s Allegiant Stadium. Officials believed that the Money In The Bank Ladder Match would sell the event on its own. It was also said that once the event was moved to the much smaller MGM Grand Garden arena, Reigns and the Undisputed Title’s presence was felt even less necessary.

This would make the next likely spot for a title defense from Reigns to be on July 30th at WWE SummerSlam in Nashville, TN. The latest Fightful report noted that a WWE representative that had spoken with told them they still expected Reigns to compete at SummerSlam.

Reigns has held the WWE Universal Championship since August 30th, 2020, a record 645 days. He then unified that title with the WWE Championship on April 3rd, when he defeated Brock Lesnar. He’s held the unified title for 67 days and has not defended it once on TV or at a premium live event. By SummerSlam, it will have been 119 days since Reigns defended either of WWE’s top titles on WWE programming.

Reigns has defended the title against Drew McIntyre on a number of WWE Live Events but those exist outside of WWE’s televised storylines. Reigns recently signed a new contract with WWE that seemingly grants him fewer dates, and eliminates his WWE live event appearances.

