VICE TV has made a name for itself amongst pro wrestling fans. Its intense “Dark Side Of The Ring” series has gripped viewers from the start and there is now news that The Rock looks to be working with VICE and the “Dark Side Of The Ring” team on a new series.

With that in mind, WWE Hall of Famer and current manager to the “Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer in AEW, Jake “The Snake” Roberts confirmed on the latest DDP Snake Pit podcast that he is working with the VICE TV team on at least one of their upcoming pro wrestling projects.

“We did one about the mid-south,” Roberts said. “Me and, me and [Jim Ross] and Freebird [Michael P.S. Hayes]. Yeah and somebody else.”

DDP added that whatever was being filmed was “pretty cool” and should be coming out this fall. He also hinted at being involved in a separate project or episode outside of what Jake was filmed for. It was not clear if they were talking about “Dark Side Of The Ring,” The Rock’s new project, or something entirely different.

Roberts has been featured in other shows and movies in the past, most notably in “The Resurrection of Jake The Snake” which was released in 2015. The documentary explored Roberts’ real-life struggles, obstacles, and challenges that he has had to overcome. It starred multiple other wrestlers including Scott Hall and DDP, with whom Roberts lived with while he worked on getting himself healthy and sober.

Of course, Roberts has worked with VICE TV in the past, most notably during “Dark Side of the Ring: In the Shadow of Grizzly Smith,” which was about his father, Grizzly Smith, and the abuse Roberts’ family endured from him. Roberts’ brother Sam Houston, who was on the WWE roster from 1987 until 1991, also appeared as well as former Women’s Champion Rockin’ Robin, Roberts’ sister, who was in the WWE from 1987 until 1990.

Thus far on VICE TV, there have been three seasons of “Dark Side of the Ring,” which captures the hideous truths of behind-the-scenes, sometimes on-camera, pro wrestling stories.

