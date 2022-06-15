Lance Archer is a big man in AEW, but he has not had the success many would believe his size would lend him to have.

The ‘Murderhawk Monster’ signed with AEW in the first half of 2020, making his in-ring debut against Marko Stunt, who was part of Jurassic Express at the time. WWE Hall of Famer and manager to Archer, Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts, discussed on “DDP Snake Pit” the current spot that Archer is in, in the company.

“It is so frustrating for me to see Lance in the spot that he is in,” Roberts stated. “He’s such a phenomenal athlete, he’s in such great shape, he’s got an unbelievable look. The only thing Lance doesn’t do really well is talk and that’s why they brought me.”

The last TV victory for Archer was a squash match, where he defeated Chaos Project’s Serpentico in just over 30 seconds on “AEW: Rampage.” Archer last won on “AEW Dynamite” a little under five months ago when he defeated Frankie Kazarian in just over ten minutes. Prior to that, Archer’s last victory on “AEW: Dynamite” was last July when he defended the IWGP United States Championship against Bullet Club’s Hikuleo successfully. Archer picks up more victories on AEW’s two Youtube shows, “AEW: Dark” and “AEW Dark: Elevation.”

Archer defeated Jon Moxley to win the IWGP United States Championship for a second time at “AEW: Fyter Fest” in July of 2021, marking Archer’s only title win while in AEW. Archer first won the IWGP United States Championship while he was with NJPW, defeating Juice Robinson for the title. The Murderhawk Monster has also racked up three IWGP Tag Team Championship victories alongside then partner Davey Boy Smith Jr. as the Killer Elite Squad.

Archer spent time in WWE, wrestling for them from 2009 to 2010 under the name Vance Archer. Archer primarily wrestled for the ECW and Smackdown brands.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "DDP Snake Pit" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

