CM Punk’s first AEW World Title Reign hasn’t gotten off to the start most would have expected.

Punk defeated ‘Hangman’ Adam Page at “Double or Nothing” for the AEW World Championship. However, only five days later Punk announced on “Rampage” that he needed surgery and will be out for an extended period of time. While on his podcast “Grilling JR”, WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW commentator Jim Ross commented on Punk’s injury.

“It is very unfortunate,” Ross said. “… If anybody can work their way through it, it’ll be Phil Brooks, AKA CM Punk, no doubt. So I don’t have any qualms or any hesitation regarding, you know, how CM Punk’s going to return. He’ll return healthy, and fired up, and motivated.”

Punk last wrestled the Wednesday after winning the AEW World Title at “Double or Nothing”, teaming with Ring of Honor Tag Team Champions FTR, who, like Punk, are massive Bret Hart fans, to take on Austin and Colten of the Gunn Club and Max Caster of the Acclaimed. Punk and FTR walked away with the win. Following the match, Punk called out his “Forbidden Door” opponent, a call that was answered by eight-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi.

Unfortunately, Punk will not able to wrestle the ‘Ace’ of NJPW due to his injury. Despite being injured, Punk will not be vacating the AEW World Championship. Instead, the company will crown an interim champion. This past Wednesday on “AEW: Dynamite,” a Casino Battle Royal won by Kyle O’Reilly was held to determine who would face the number one ranked Jon Moxley in the main event.

Moxley ended up defeating O’Reilly and has moved on to “Forbidden Door”, a joint AEW and NJPW Pay-Per-View, to face the winner of Hirooki Goto and Hiroshi Tanahashi for the Interim AEW World Championship. Goto and Tanahashi’s match takes place this Sunday, June 12th, during NJPW’s yearly “Dominion” Pay-Per-View event.

Punk left professional wrestling back in 2014, with his last match being the WWE’s yearly Royal Rumble match, won by Batista. Punk returned to professional wrestling on August 20, 2021, after an over seven-year hiatus from the squared circle when he debuted on “AEW: Rampage.” Punk called out Darby Allin and defeated Allin at All Out 2021.

