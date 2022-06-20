Former WWE official Jimmy Korderas is the latest man to pay his respects to his “good brothers in stripes,” Dave Hebner and Tim White, who both, unfortunately, passed away recently.

Korderas took to Twitter to write:

“No #ReffinRant again today. Instead the ultimate #ReffinRespect to 2 great gentleman & friends we lost recently. Tough to get the words out, may the memories of Dave Hebner & Tim White be forever eternal.”

Korderas shared an emotional video discussing the legacies of both men, stating that “it’s been a rough couple of days,” as he wanted to share some “reffin’ respect” to both men. He made it clear that it has “been a tough week,” after losing Hebner, who he stated “has been ill for a while now,” as well as White.

While the wrestling world has shown an outpouring of love for both men since the sad news broke, Korderas had a special relationship with them both due to how closely he worked with them. He stated they “were more than just work colleagues,” and they were instead “like big brothers” for him.

He labeled the two of them as “teachers,” and “mentors” stating that they “looked after” him and took him “under their wings,” adding that the pair “were like guardians.”

“I had a special relationship with both of them, I am at a loss for words and I just want them to just both rest in power, and may their memories be ever eternal, because they will be with me,” he stated. “Guys, cheers to you both.”

No #ReffinRant again today. Instead the ultimate #ReffinRespect to 2 great gentlemen & friends we lost recently. Tough to get the words out, may the memories of Dave Hebner & Tim White be forever eternal. 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/FSkw42I4Tp — Jimmy Korderas (@jimmykorderas) June 20, 2022

Hebner and White spent large parts of their careers in the business as referees, with both men also taking on backstage roles for WWE. Hebner signed for the company back in 1986, working with WWE until 2005 when he would then go on to work with TNA until 2012. One of his greatest moments took place when Andre The Giant and Hulk Hogan competed on “WWE Main Event” in 1998. Dave ended up locked in a closet, which led to his twin brother Earl Hebner debuting, confusing the Hulkster.

White also has a big attachment to Andre The Giant, as he worked behind the scenes as his handler for many years, with the two men being well known as great friends. He was also involved in refereeing some of the biggest matches in WWE’s history such as the famous Hell In A Cell bout between Mick Foley and The Undertaker. He passed away at the age of 68, with many wrestlers sharing stories of their love for him since that point, as they also have done with Hebner.

We here at Wrestling Inc. offer our deepest condolences to the White and Hebner families, as well as friends and co-workers of both men.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]