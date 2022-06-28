John Cena made his return to “WWE Raw” this week to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his debut in WWE, and the company focused the entire episode around him.

WWE has been celebrating Cena throughout the entire month of June, but this episode was the main focus, with video packages about his career, while countless wrestlers from his career shared videos talking about him. This included current stars like Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes, legends such as Triple H and Stone Cold Steve Austin, and several members of the AEW roster that he has worked with, including Bryan Danielson and Chris Jericho.

Cena was open throughout his appearance on “WWE Raw” about how much his career has meant to him, and he reacted to the personal messages he was given on Twitter.

“Overwhelmed with ALL the messages thru this month,” Cena tweeted. “Being at #WWERaw last night gave me an opportunity to show you how much YOU mean to me. Thank you @WWE for every chance you’ve taken on me, so I will continue to always give my best for my home, for my family, for US.”

Cena appeared in several segments throughout the show, arriving to a guard of honor backstage, with various wrestlers giving him a round of applause as he entered the building. He was shown backstage giving advice to different wrestlers from Ezekiel to The Street Profits, while also having a confrontation with Seth Rollins.

Cena then cut a promo in the ring focusing on the WWE Universe, with the 16-time World Champion taking the time to thank the fans for everything that they have done for him over the years. He made it clear that at some point in the future he will be returning to the ring, but he doesn’t know when that moment will take place.

In recent times, Cena has been involved in back and forth tweets with current United States Champion Theory, and the two were involved in a backstage segment on “Raw.” Theory confronted the WWE legend as he celebrated his 20th anniversary of debuting on the main roster, taking shots at him, but Cena walked off when Theory attempted to take a selfie.

