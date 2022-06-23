Many who follow former WWE Champion and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle know that he underwent double knee surgery in May, but Angle believes he’ll be fully recovered from the injury sooner than expected.

“I’m doing alright, my knees are coming along, they’re really sore though,” Angle said during the latest episode of his podcast, “The Kurt Angle Show.” “It’s going to take a few months before I’m back to normal. Nine months, in particular, to be completely fully recovered but I think I could do it in like four.”

Since the surgery, Angle also stated he was dealing with a back issue on top of his knees, and that during surgery, the surgeon found a screw in his left knee “just hanging out in my knee socket.”

Angle has teased a professional wrestling comeback in the past despite retiring at WrestleMania 35, stating numerous times that he felt better after taking time off. With his knees set to recover in nine months or less, the Hall of Famer could theoretically entertain a return to the ring if he so chose — which would be a welcome sight to many fans who were left with a sour taste in their mouths after his final match, a six-minute loss to Baron Corbin.

On August 27, Angle will be throwing out the first pitch for the Minor League Baseball Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. The event, titled a “Wrestling Night with Kurt Angle,” will also include a live recording of his podcast “The Kurt Angle Show,” autographs, and pictures and will also feature a meet-and-greet with the former Olympic gold medalist. More information can be found on the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers’ website.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit “The Kurt Angle Show” with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]