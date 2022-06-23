Every wrestler has someone that they idolize and look up to, and for Madcap Moss, that man is WWE Hall Of Famer Goldberg, his “favorite” wrestler as a child.

The WWE “SmackDown” star recently spoke with “The Power Trip After Party!” about his idol, claiming he “kind of took the football aspect of his career,” when discussing the former WCW star’s style. Moss described Goldberg as “so intense,” and a “monster physically” as he recalled the fact that Goldberg would headbutt his door “to get ready for his match.”

“He was so physically imposing and impressive … That’s just how he was, man, it was 100 percent, 100 miles per hour, full intensity all the time for him and it just drew me to him, and I just love him.”

The two men have never shared the ring, but they have worked on the same Premium Live Event, which took place at WWE Elimination Chamber earlier this year. Moss revealed that they got to “hang out for about a weekend and talk,” something he notes he’ll never forget.

As a veteran of the locker room, Goldberg has certainly seen it all, and he “kind of passed on some knowledge” to Moss during that weekend, which he admitted he now tries to “emulate” in his performances today.

That event was the last time that Goldberg has competed inside a WWE ring, with his contract coming to an end after that match which saw him lose to Roman Reigns in a Universal Championship match by referee decision. Despite the fact his deal is done, Goldberg has made it clear he is open to more if the opportunity comes along.

On that same show, Moss competed against Drew McIntyre, and he was also on the losing end. Fans may recall a scary spot that took place involving Moss on that show. He landed directly onto his head following a reverse Alabama Slam, which raised concern at the time, but he was fortunately fine.

Since that point, Moss won the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal during WWE WrestleMania weekend this year on WWE “SmackDown”, and he turned babyface in a feud against his former mentor, Happy Corbin.

