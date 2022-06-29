It’s time to ice down a cold one and put some Lynyrd Skynyrd on if you’re an MLW fan, because Mance Warner is coming back to the fold. The promotion announced in an Instagram post that Ol’ Mancer, as the kids call him, would be making another appearance for MLW this summer, following his involvement in the MLW Battle Riot event.

“The summer of surprises continues as Major League Wrestling announced today that Mance Warner is back in MLW to raise hell, throw lariats and kick back with a case of light beers like only Ol’ Mancer can,” the post said. “Mance’s next appearance in MLW will return to the ring August 27 in El Paso at MLW FURY ROAD. Celebrate the return of Mance Warner right now with the return of Mancer’s MLW merch at MLWShop.com. Making his MLW debut in early 2019, Warner is one of MLW’s most beloved wrestlers, feuding with the likes of MJF, Bestia 666, and a wrestling bear (yes, really).

“A tough-as-nails brawler, Ol’ Mancer fights with no remorse. Violent, unrelenting, and unpredictable in and away from the ring, Mance Warner is one of the most unorthodox southern wrestlers in the sport today. Known for creating carnage in bars and in the ring, the Bucksnort, TN bloodledder has a reputation for pummeling anyone that gets in his way. The trash-talking Tennessean backs up what he says in the ring with pure high-octane ass kicking. Coming up in the sport on the mid-south and southern wrestling circuits, this outlaw quickly made a name for himself with his rugged style of wrestling. Now Ol’ Mancer looks to go to stomp a mud hole into his adversaries, grab some belts, and then hit the pay window in MLW to collect some paydays.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MLW (@majorleaguewrestling)

Warner worked for MLW from 2019 till 2021, though he was inactive for the promotion throughout the latter year after he requested his release in 2020. Though there was reportedly interest in Warner from both AEW and WWE, he would remain on the independent circuit after getting his MLW release, primarily working for top independent promotion Game Changer Wrestling.

As noted earlier, Warner returned to MLW at their tapings last week (which have yet to air), taking part in the MLW Battle Riot battle royal, which also saw the MLW debut of former WWE NXT star Parker Boudreaux (Harland).

