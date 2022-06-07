Wrestling fans may recall a few weeks ago that Matt Cardona found himself in a bit of hot water after he tweeted a joke regarding the situation surrounding Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of “WWE Monday Night Raw” the night before. The tweet drew the ire of several wrestlers, most notably future AEW World Champion CM Punk.

If you’d go back in time to stand up for yourself, you should stand up the workers now. https://t.co/Hh0zA7nsid — player/coach (@CMPunk) May 17, 2022

Cardona was asked about his thought process behind the tweet, and Punk’s reaction to it, by Wrestling Inc.’s Nick Hausman in an exclusive interview.

“It was a fun tweet,” Cardona said. “I don’t know what part of the tweet was more obvious that it was a joke, a) that I was going to put my neck brace on Johnny Ace’s table, or b) that I was talking about the respect of the Internet Championship. It was a joke. I still think it was funny. If people don’t like it, I mean that’s life. You can’t please everybody. You’re always going to have a hater or a critic. That’s life, it is what it is, and I wasn’t going to engage in some Twitter back and forth with anybody over it. I thought it was a funny tweet. I didn’t delete it. I thought it was pretty clever.”

Cardona was also asked about his relationship with Punk. The two notably came to WWE around the same time in 2005 and worked together on several occasions before Punk left WWE in January of 2014

“We always had a good relationship,” Cardona said. “We used to ride together. I haven’t talked to him in a while, but I have nothing bad to say about Punk.”

Perhaps it’s that fondness towards Punk that makes Cardona ultimately not put much thought into how the AEW World Champion responded to his joke.

“As I said earlier, I don’t really care what other people say,” Cardona said. “It didn’t really affect me. I saw the tweet obviously, people sent it to me. He’s entitled to his opinion. And like I said, I wasn’t going to engage. For what? It’s just a joke tweet. I thought it was funny, and still think it’s funny. It is what it is.”

