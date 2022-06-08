Not many people have been surrounded by as much wrestling controversy in 2022 as MJF.

MJF has been with AEW since its inception, eliminating three people in the Casino Battle Royal won by ‘Hangman’ Adam Page. Over three years, fans started calling MJF, Jungle Boy, Darby Allin, and Sammy Guevara, who all competed on AEW’s first show, the “four pillars” of AEW due to their age and popularity. Since AEW began, Jungle Boy has won the Tag Titles alongside Luchasaurus as Jurassic Express, Darby has won the TNT Title while being mentored by WWE Hall of Famer Sting, and Sammy Guevara has won the TNT Championship on three occasions. MJF is the only pillar to have not held championship gold at this point.

Leading up to AEW’s second Pay-Per-View event of the year, “Double or Nothing”, there had been rumors surrounding MJF’s future status in AEW, with reports stating that he wasn’t the happiest man in the world at AEW. MJF no-showed a meet and greet event the day before “Double or Nothing,” leaving people wondering why he had not shown up. Samoa Joe also did not show up, but that was later revealed to be due to a communication issue on time.

Rumors then emerged later that day stating that MJF had purchased a plane ticket out of Las Vegas, the city in which “Double or Nothing” was being held. MJF ultimately wrestled and lost to Wardlow in what was essentially a drawn-out squash match.

Matt Cardona, who was on the WWE roster for the better part of 10 years as Zack Ryder and has seen success in GCW and IMPACT, winning titles in both promotions, has never been shy to speak about his true feelings. While The Wrestling Inc Daily, Cardona weighed in on the MJF and AEW controversy.

“Who gives a sh*t? We’re all talking about it. Whatever it is, it’s working,” Cardona stated. “He’s the talk of the wrestling business. You have your questioning, you have your doubt. Is this real? Is this not real? Isn’t that what the pro wrestling business is? To suspend disbelief?

“… I’ve been in this business 19 years. You think I let every little godd*mn rumor bother me about everyone else? I don’t care what other people are doing.”

Last Wednesday on “AEW: Dynamite,” MJF cut a promo where he aired his grievances on-air discussing topics such as him being the second-highest draw minute-by-minute in the company and if Tony Khan would treat him better if he was an ex-WWE talent, amongst other things. At the end of the promo, MJF yelled in the mic, begging AEW owner Tony Khan to fire him. There has been no update on if Tony is going to do so or not.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit “The Wrestling Inc. Daily” with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]