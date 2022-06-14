Barely a few hours before Jeff Hardy’s DUI arrest on Monday, Matt Hardy spoke to Lucha Libre Online on the significance of he and his brother possibly capturing the AEW World Tag Team Titles this Wednesday on “Dynamite.”

Matt stated that he expected Jeff to be medically cleared for the match, a few weeks after The Charismatic Enigma was pulled from an advertised match due to an undisclosed injury.

“As long as Jeff clears [is medically cleared], which I think he’s going to clear OK, we really want to go out and tear the house down in this three-way ladder match and become the AEW World Tag Team Champions,” Matt said. “If we do that, we are going to be the first tag team in pro wrestling history to hold the major world tag team titles in four different decades”.

Earlier in the interview, Matt pointed out how The Hardys will celebrate their 30-year anniversary in the wrestling business this October.

“It’s been really great teaming with Jeff again,” Matt admitted. “Especially in AEW, where I feel we get highlighted in a certain light that stays true to the legend status, that hopefully, we’ve obtained. People tell us that. We honestly don’t necessarily feel like that because we’re two young kids jumping on a trampoline at the end of the day. We’ve dreamed to do this.

“Now, October will be 30 years of doing it. So it’s very cool. I know for both of us, it was our goal, to go out the way we came in together – teaming up. As little kids, we just wanted to be the world tag team champions one time. We’ve done that literally many, many times over exponentially. We want to cement our legacy as one of the best tag teams ever.”

Matt has yet to make any public comments since his brother’s arrest. However, he made some interesting comments about Jeff being “almost knocked out” during The Hardys vs. Young Bucks bout at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view, which raised a lot of concern among fans of The Charismatic Enigma.

As noted, The Jurassic Express’ title defense against Young Bucks and The Hardys is no longer being advertised by AEW. According to Dave Meltzer, AEW has asked WarnerMedia “to stop all promotion of Jeff Hardy in any commercials or anywhere else immediately.”

