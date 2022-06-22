Even though “WWE NXT 2.0” didn’t have a match or appearance by its Champion Bron Breakker, the show saw a new viewership high for the year in the key 18-49 demographic. Wrestlenomics has released all the numbers regarding the 6/21 episode of “NXT” and the program saw a total average viewership of 637,000. That isn’t a huge upswing for the program when it comes to total viewership, it’s only a 4% boost from last week, but the key demographic saw a 47% increase from the previous week. That made the average viewership for the 18-49 demographic this week 235,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating.

Those numbers put “NXT” in the #7 spot for cable originals when it comes to the cherished demo. It was also the highest rating the program has seen in that demo since Halloween Havoc, which also received a 0.18 rating. Halloween Havoc had a considerably higher total average viewership of 746,000, meaning last night’s episode was watched by 109,000 fewer sets of eyes.

No notable sports competition was in play last night as the number one ranked show in the 18-49 demographic ended up being “America’s Got Talent” on NBC with a 0.65 rating in the P18-49.

If we turn the page back a year, “NXT” was on a similar level in total average viewership as the 6/22/2021 episode was watched by just 28,000 more viewers. This week’s program did beat out last year’s episode in the key demographic by 0.01.

Although last night’s episode didn’t feature Breakker in action, it did feature a North American Title main event as Carmelo Hayes defended against Tony D’Angelo. D’Angelo lost to Hayes after the former asked his new underling, Santos Escobar, to hand him brass knuckles to take out the champ. Escobar refused, sliding the knucks to Hayes instead who used them to pick up the 1-2-3 on “The Don of NXT.” The program also kicked off with Solo Sikoa going up against Grayson Waller.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]