Riddle issued a challenge to Roman Reigns for a future Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match on Monday’s “WWE Raw.”

During his appearance on Miz TV, Riddle was mocked by The Miz for getting beaten up by The Bloodline on a weekly basis, which led to The Original Bro vowing to take The Tribal Chief’s title down the road.

“I am tired of fighting Roman’s minions week after week,” Riddle said. “I wanna tell Roman that I wanna fight that tribal piece of trash. Since the Head of the Table thinks it’s cool to take my friend Randy Orton out, I’m gonna take something from him. I’m gonna take the Undisputed Universal Championship from him.”

Later, in a backstage segment, Riddle said he plans on visiting SmackDown this Friday to hunt down Reigns. Paul Heyman has taken to Twitter to respond to Riddle’s challenge, as seen below.

Those who rebel against the #TribalChief on the Island of Relevancy run the risk at their own peril of @WWERomanReigns dealing with them personally!!! https://t.co/SIz5iU0yRH — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) June 7, 2022

It was reported last month that Reigns vs. Riddle was planned for Money in the Bank, but that was before Reigns was pulled from promotional material for the July 2 premium live event. The same report also noted that Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre were in line to face Reigns this summer, at SummerSlam on July 30, and Clash at the Castle on September 3, respectively. McIntyre issued a challenge to Reigns for a match at the event in Cardiff, Wales on last week’s “SmackDown.”

For what it’s worth, online promotional material isn’t always an accurate indicator of WWE’s creative plans. Therefore, the rumored Reigns vs. Riddle match at MITB can’t be ruled out just yet. From a creative standpoint, the seeds for the match have been sown over the month or so, with The Bloodline brutally attacking RK-Bro last month, and Riddle’s subsequent promos calling out Reigns.

As per WWE’s official website, Reigns is not advertised for any live events or TV tapings until the July 22 SmackDown in Boston, and the July 25 RAW at Madison Square Garden.

