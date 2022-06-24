Sasha Banks has been very supportive of former WWE Superstar Samuray Del Sol (FKA Kalisto) over the years. When Del Sol made a one-night cameo for AEW last November, she made it a point to shout out her dear friend on social media. In the aftermath of the luchador’s WWE exit, Banks shared a picture of the two training in the ring together with an “Always Grinding” caption.

On Thursday, Banks was there for her friend again, taking part in a photo shoot for Kanndela – a new CBD brand launched by Del Sol and his wife, Abigail. The photoshoot was held at the Qreate Coffee + Studio in Orlando, Florida.

Banks would also bring her dog, Ryu, to the shoot, the photos of which were shared by Qreate Coffee on Instagram. As seen below, Banks is now sporting a darker hairdo. It’s unknown if the new look is just for the photo shoot, but she was seen sporting what seemed to be her natural hair prior to her PRK eye surgery earlier this month.

Another photo of Mercedes. Looks like a photoshoot to promote Kanndela product. #SashaBanks pic.twitter.com/1172c67n1l — 𝐌𝐎𝐓𝐇𝐄𝐑’𝐒 𝐌𝐈𝐋𝐊🥛 (@THENEXTBlGTHlNG) June 23, 2022

Last week, following Raj Giri’s report of Banks’ release, WrestleVotes also reported that The Boss had been released from her WWE contract. While Fightful Select and Mat Men Podcast didn’t confirm reports of the release, they noted that Banks’ lawyers were working with WWE to finalize her exit. Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer echoed these reports later. Reddit user Kermit, who has been credited for breaking several wrestling stories including Cody Rhodes being WWE-bound, reported last Sunday that Banks was released “weeks ago” from her contract.

WWE has yet to confirm or deny the reports.

Banks has been off WWE TV since she and Naomi staged a walkout from the company ahead of the May 16 episode of “Raw” and were subsequently handed out indefinite suspensions without pay. If Banks is indeed done with WWE, she would leave the company a 5-time Raw Women’s Champion, 1-time SmackDown Women’s Champion, 1-time NXT Women’s Champion and three-time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion. She also had the distinct honor of main eventing Night 1 of WrestleMania 37 with Bianca Belair.

