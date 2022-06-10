Sami Zayn is always willing to fight for his bloodline.

Fightful Select is reporting that, as of Thursday evening, an angle has been pitched involving Zayn fighting Riddle in defense of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. The pitch would see Zayn fighting Riddle in a match, with the stipulation being if Zayn beats Riddle, Riddle would be banned from “WWE SmackDown.”

Zayn has recently been declared an “honorary uce,” as the former-NXT Champion has become something of a flunky for Reigns and The Usos. Zayn has been having fun with his role in the faction, even posting old photos of himself and the Samoan dynasty.

If the pitch goes forward, it would not be the first time that Zayn has fought someone on The Bloodline’s behalf, as Zayn wrestled Shinsuke Nakamura for the family on the May 20th edition of “WWE SmackDown.”

Riddle has been a thorn in the side of Roman, Jimmy & Jey over the past few months. Since losing his WWE RAW Tag Team Championships to The Usos in a unification match on May 20th, Riddle has been needling Reigns for a possible shot at Reigns’s world title. Riddle will have to wait, as Reigns is not likely to defend the title until WWE SummerSlam on July 30th.

Riddle’s appearance on “WWE SmackDown” is seemingly another crack in the facade of WWE’s “brand split.” Originally sectioned off to their respective shows, WWE Superstars are passing between WWE’s televised brands with increasing frequency, including some main roster talent making sojourns to “WWE NXT.” WWE currently has no plans to end the brand split, despite unifying numerous titles.

