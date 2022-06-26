There is a potential spoiler for Zack Sabre’s opponent tonight at AEW X NJPW Forbidden.

FightFul Select reports that while his name was never explicitly stated, they were told that promotional material tied to Blood & Guts featuring former WWE Superstar Cesaro has been produced.

As noted, the former WWE Superstar has been training for a while at Flatbacks Wrestling School in Orlando, which is owned by AEW star Shawn Spears and former WWE star Tyler Breeze.

Cesaro’s WWE contract expired back in February. He did not have a non-compete clause tied to his deal with WWE.

