PROGRESS Wrestling’s Super Strong Style 16 tournament wrapped up on Sunday, with Chris Ridgeway winning the iconic competition, becoming the brand new PROGRESS World Champion in the process.

The three-day tournament is an event that the British independent promotion has done since 2015 on a yearly basis, although a break took place from 2019 to this year due to COVID-19 and the speaking out movement. Over the years it has been won by the likes of Zack Sabre Jr., Tommy End, and Will Ospreay. This year, the PROGRESS World Championship was on the line as Jonathan Gresham had been stripped of the title after he was disqualified in a match against Gene Munny at PROGRESS Chapter 134: ‘No Mountain High Enough.’

Ridgeway was crowned the new champion on Sunday after he defeated Warren Banks in the final of the Super Strong Style 16, wrapping up the weekend of action for the promotion. Banks had defeated Big Damo, Kid Lykos, and Johnny PROGRESS in order to reach the final, while Ridgeway beat Dean Allmark, Charlie Dempsey, and Munny on his road to Sunday’s title match.

This is the latest title victory in Ridgeway’s impressive career, having previously won the GHC Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles in Pro Wrestling NOAH alongside Yoshinari Ogawa. It also wasn’t the only title change that took place on the third day of the Super Strong Style 16 tournament.

Kanji returned from an injury on the show in order to become the new PROGRESS Wrestling Women’s Champion by defeating Gisele Shaw in a two-out-of-three falls match.

Elsewhere on the show Team RSP (Charles Crowley, Charlie Dempsey, Allmark, & Rickey Shane Page) defeated Team Damo (Big Damo, Callum Newman, Jody Fleish, and Maggot), Aramis and Jack Evans beat Team Lykos, and Luke Jacobs defended the PROGRESS Atlas Title against Axel Tischer. AEW’s Anthony Ogogo was also part of the event, and he was able to pick up a victory against Tate Mayfairs.

The next PROGRESS Wrestling event takes place on July 24 with PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 136: 24/7, which will see AEW’s Swerve Strickland return to the promotion.

🤯 After a mind blowing, three-day #SSS16 weekend, the comedown is real! ❗️ But not for long! Chapter 136: 24/7 is on sale tonight at 6PM and demand so far has been huge. Get your 🎟 and join us, 24th July. 🎟 Tickets: https://t.co/xrOoaKZ3M6 pic.twitter.com/d2o4rArxtx — PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) June 6, 2022

