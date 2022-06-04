PROGRESS’ Super Strong Style 16 tournament began in London, England, featuring a talent roster that consisted of sons of certain AEW stars, former AEW stars, and Johnny Elite, who’s not signed but is appearing in AEW frequently. It was only fitting then that PROGRESS would bring in an actual AEW star for the final day of SSS16 this Sunday.

On today’s show aired a video featuring AEW’s Anthony Ogogo hanging out in California, where AEW has been running shows this week. ‘The Guv’nor’ cut a promo on hanging out in the area, put over PROGRESS’ SSS16 tournament during the Queen’s Jubilee weekend, and then announced that he would be flying in for the finals this Sunday, demanding PROGESSS set up an opponent for him.

Ogogo’s involvement was confirmed by PROGRESS in an official press release on their website.

This will be Ogogo’s second appearance in PROGRESS Wrestling this year. He made his surprise debut at the promotion’s first show in months this past January, defeating Hari Singh in a short fashion. It was believed at the time that his appearance would be a one-off, though that will clearly not be the case.

While PROGRESS has given no indication on who Ogogo’s potential opponent could be, they noted that there would be no shortage of potential challengers given the amount of talent in London for SSS16. Wrestlers who were eliminated from the tournament on day one, and thus could be available to face Ogogo, include Jack Evans, Callum Newman, Robbie X, Charles Crowley, Maggot, Dean Allmark, Rickey Shane Page, and Big Damo.

Day two of the PROGRESS’ Super Strong Style 16 tournament takes place tonight in the Electric Ballroom. The show will feature semi-final matches in the tournament to crown a new PROGRESS Champion, a three-way tag title match, and an I Quit Loser Leaves PROGRESS match between former PROGRESS Champion Cara Noir and Spike Trivet.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

