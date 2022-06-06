WWE Superstar Raquel Rodriguez became one of the latest WWE talents to undergo a name change when she first joined the main roster, removing her former NXT Gonzalez last name.

During a previous interview, Rodriguez said the name change was a simple switch and something that happened very fast. However, the “SmackDown” star is now clarifying her stance a bit, opening up about how important the “Gonzalez” last name was due to her father’s time as a wrestler under the same name.

“I wanted to keep Gonzalez because it represented me,” Rodriguez said during the latest episode of “Out of Character with Ryan Satin.” “It represents my legacy because it’s my real last name. It’s the name my Dad used all while he was wrestling throughout his entire career as well.

“But I wasn’t upset about it, I’m glad they still gave me something Hispanic, Rodriguez. I’m grateful that I even got something that was R&R because I was joking with Rhea [Ripley] the other day, her initials are R&R and mine are R&R and when we used to tag together, we used to be R&R so I really can’t say I was super upset about it. Gonzalez just had a special meaning to me but it’s always going to be my name.”

The former NXT Women’s Champion recently faced “SmackDown” Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey on the blue brand in a no contest, leading to a lot of praise from the internet wrestling community wanting to see her get a title shot against the champ. Unfortunately for Gonzalez, she was unsuccessful in winning a six-pack challenge on the latest episode of “SmackDown” to gain her shot at the champ, which Natalya won.

