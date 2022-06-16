Ronda Rousey‘s WWE schedule continues to expand, as the current reigning SmackDown Women’s Champion has been confirmed for another house show.

“The Baddest Woman on the Planet” has officially been announced for WWE’s Sunday Stunner house show in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada at the Vidéotron Centre on August 21, 2022. The event marks the company’s first visit to the city in eight years. The venue’s official website describes the show as “WWE’s big return” and also features an image of former SmackDown Women’s Champion, Charlotte Flair. The site also notes that Drew McIntyre will go one-on-one with Quebec’s own Sami Zayn, with Ricochet, Natalya and Sheamus also booked.

The post on Centre Vidéotron’s Facebook page states that, when translated, “Ronda Rousey will be visiting” the event, which doesn’t confirm whether she will be competing in a match or not. However, Rousey has been wrestling at previous house shows, with her most recent match coming on June 12 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where she defeated Natalya.

Rousey returned to WWE and won the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble match in January, following a three-year absence. The former UFC fighter last competed in the main event of WrestleMania 35 before returning, defending the RAW Women’s Championship against Becky Lynch and then-SmackDown Women’s Champion, Charlotte Flair, in a “Winner Takes All” Triple Threat Match. Rousey was ultimately pinned by Lynch, who went on to capture both titles. Following her Royal Rumble triumph in St. Louis, MI, Rousey lost her guaranteed title match at WrestleMania 38, losing to Flair with the SmackDown Women’s Title on the line, before capturing the gold at WrestleMania Backlash in an “I Quit” Match.

Rousey is scheduled to defend the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Natalya at the Money in the Bank premium live event on July 2 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

