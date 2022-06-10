A certain meeting Shelley Martinez had in WWE left her in tears.

Martinez, FKA as Ariel in WWE from 2006 until 2007, as the female counterpart of a two-person vampire gimmick alongside Kevin Thorn. Shelley and former six-time World Champion and WWE Hall of Famer Batista had heat with each other following Melina and Batista’s relationship problems. During the disagreements, Shelley sided with Melina, something that would cause added drama. While on Wrestling Shoot Interviews, Martinez recalled a meeting involving Batista, John Laurinaitis, and herself, and how it went.

“I get called into Johnny Ace’s [Laurinaitis] office and there’s ol’ Batista, and I’m thinking, ‘What the hell is going on right now?'” Martinez stated. “… [Batista] wasn’t really making sense of what the problem was, and so he stormed out. And so I looked at Johnny Ace and like a little b*tch, I start crying. I go, ‘I thought he was my friend.'”

Martinez revealed what Laurinaitis believed she should do in order to get rid of the negative energy between the two.

“[Laurinaitis] was like, ‘Look, just go up to him, shake his hand, and like, ‘We don’t have to be best friends here”,” Martinez said. “… I would go up to Batista and I would go to shake his hand like we’re supposed to, and he wouldn’t shake my hand. And I’m like, ‘Well, what the f am I supposed to do?'”

The two were on different brands, with Batista having been on “WWE Smackdown” and Martinez on “ECW,” but “ECW” was taped after “Smackdown,” therefore the rosters were both backstage at the same time.

Martinez ended up being released from the company in May of 2007 following a fight verbal fight between her and Batista backstage. During her time on “ECW” with Thorn, Shelley only ended up wrestling three total matches on the main roster. One of those matches was on ECW “December to Dismember” where she teamed with Thorn to beat Mike Knox and Kelly Kelly. Martinez also wrestled in TNA in 2008 having just under ten matches during her short tenure with the company.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit “Wrestling Shoot Interviews” with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts