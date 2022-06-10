Stephanie McMahon might be on hiatus from her official duties in WWE, but she’s still got an eye out for talent.

The former-WWE Chief Brand Officer took to Twitter today and congratulated the Oklahoma Sooners women’s softball team on their College Softball World Series win over the University of Texas at Austin. McMahon attended the game and posted a photo with Sooners softball coach Patty Gasso.

McMahon didn’t just extend her congratulations to Gasso and her team, she also tagged her husband Triple H, telling him she saw some prospective talent for WWE. While McMahon is currently on hiatus from her duties in WWE, Triple H returned to the office full-time, after taking time off to deal with a cardiac event.

Congratulations @OU_Softball on winning the #WCWS last night! What a game to see live! Also, honored to meet the legendary @GassoPatty. Hey @tripleh, there are definitely some prospects for @wwe! pic.twitter.com/CkTjuafE5h — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) June 10, 2022

While back at the office, Triple H’s duties are said to be “drastically different” than before he left, meaning that he might not be the company’s ace recruiter that he was during his time running WWE’s developmental program, WWE NXT. Under Triple H’s tenure, current company stars like Finn Balor and Sami Zayn were brought into WWE.

Stephanie McMahon was reportedly made the decision to exit the company on her own. With that said, a WWE source told Business Insider that Stephanie’s poor performance in the boardroom may have at least aided in the decision for her to take a hiatus, “When someone is moved out of a company, it’s usually the result of something not working.”

WWE has recently brought in executive Catherine Newman as an Executive Vice President of Marketing, and also welcomed Jeff Jarrett back into the fold as the new Senior Vice President of Live Events. There is no timetable on Stephanie’s return to WWE.

