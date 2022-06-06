It’s hard to believe it’s only been a little less than three weeks since Stephanie McMahon stunned the wrestling world, and her colleagues, by announcing she was taking a leave of absence from her position as WWE’s Chief Brand Officer. The upheaval continued since then, with WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett being brought in for an executive role and reports emerging of McMahon’s abilities as CBO being questioned.

Today, WWE has announced another new executive will be joining the company. As revealed via a press release on the promotion’s official website, WWE has hired Catherine Newman as their new Executive Vice President and Head of Marketing. The move makes Newman part of WWE’s senior leadership team, according to the release, and she will oversee marketing, brand, community relations, and other areas within WWE.

“Newman brings more than two decades of executive experience to WWE including her most recent role as Chief Marketing Officer of Manchester United Media,” the press release stated. “She has also held senior positions at The Times of London and Financial Times, leading global marketing initiatives, developing strategic partnerships, and boosting subscription growth across various products.”

The move seems to confirm that WWE doesn’t expect McMahon to return any time soon, though it is unclear how much, if any, of McMahon’s responsibilities will now fall to Newman. It had previously been reported that WWE President Nick Khan would be assuming McMahon’s duties, but that it would only be for the short term before someone took over full time. As of yet, the company hasn’t hired a new, or interim, Chief Brand Officer.

In her statement announcing her leave of absence, McMahon did state she would return to WWE at a later date, though she didn’t specify when. As previously noted, McMahon’s husband, Triple H, has recently returned to working in WWE’s main office full time after suffering a serious cardiac event, though his duties have reportedly been greatly reduced.

