Cody Rhodes making his return to WWE back in April was one of the biggest moments of the year, and it is something that The Miz admits was “huge.”

The former two-time WWE Champion told “In The Kliq” that Rhodes making his return was a big moment for “WWE as well as him,” when talking about Rhodes, as it is also “huge for the fans” as they “all love it.” The former AEW star has been a hit since his surprise appearance at WWE WrestleMania 38 to face Seth Rollins, and since then he has defeated the former Shield member at three-straight premium live events.

Including his most recent five-star performance at WWE’s Hell In A Cell inside the cage despite the fact, that he had a torn pectoral muscle. Miz admitted that it was “awe-inspiring” to see Rhodes compete throughout that type of injury

“He really showed who he is as a superstar and as a person … you know he knows what it takes to be in that main event,” he said. “Hopefully his surgery goes really well and he’s back in no time at the forefront of this company.”

Rhodes is currently on the shelf following successful surgery on his pectoral muscle, and WWE has claimed that he will now be out of action for up to nine months as he begins the rehabilitation process.

The Miz is currently focusing on the brand new season of his popular reality show “Miz And Mrs.” which recently returned with its third reason. Maryse returned to “WWE Raw” last week as the husband and wife promoted their show, but they’re not the only couple on the WWE roster who have had their own reality series.

During their time in AEW, Cody and Brandi Rhodes also had their own show which was known as “Rhodes To The Top,” but there was no second season as the pair moved on to join WWE. With Cody and Miz being genuine friends in real life, there is always the option the American Nightmare could appear on “Miz And Mrs” moving forward, but the former Money In The Bank winner admits he has “no idea about that” as he has “never even thought of it.”

