The Miz has been in the main event of many WWE shows and Premium Live Events over his 19-year career. While he had a rocky start to his WWE career he was eventually able to find his difficult and hard-working path to success. While on In the Kliq, two-time WWE Champion The Miz revealed who he credits for showing him how to be a main event superstar.

“[John] Cena is a wealth of knowledge and he’s more than willing to hand it out if you’re willing to listen,” Miz explained. “Cena has taught me a lot in WWE and entertainment.”

“It was a teaching moment for me … It showed me what it takes to be a main event caliber superstar and I’m very thankful for those moments because it allowed me to have the confidence I have today in those abilities.”

The Miz and John Cena have faced off in singles action on Pay-Per-View on three different occasions. Most notably when the two headlined WrestleMania 27 and Miz walked away with his only PPV victory over the Cenation leader. The other two matches between the two on PPV took place during The Bash in 2009 and Over the Limit in 2011, a match that saw Cena retain the WWE Championship he had won from Miz 21 days prior in a triple threat steel cage match also involving John Morrison.

Miz recorded yet another WWE Championship win last February, defeating Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship when he cashed his Money in the Bank contract in at Elimination Chamber 2021 following a brutal chamber match. Miz has also won the United States Championship twice, the Tag Team Championships eight times with five different partners, and an impressive eight Interncontinetal Championship victories, one away from tying Chris Jericho’s record of nine.

Cena last wrestled for WWE at SummerSlam, where he was defeated by Reigns in his attempt to end Reign’s historic Universal Championship reign. Cena’s 20-year anniversary with the company is approaching and it has been announced that he will be returning to “Monday Night Raw” to celebrate the impressive milestone. While with WWE, Cena racked up four WWE Tag Team Championships, five United States Championships, and 16 World Title wins which ties Ric Flair as having the most world title wins in professional wrestling history.

