The Rock was smelling what a WWE commentator was cooking on WWE “SmackDown.” On Friday night, seeds were planted for Pat McAfee to square off against Happy Corbin at WWE SummerSlam in Nashville as McAfee stood atop the announcer’s table to deliver the following promo:

“Bum Ass Corbin said that if we were to get in the ring together, I would wish that I were dead. That’s not possible, that’ll never happen. I love my life, I enjoy every single moment so much so that when I walked into the WWE ThunderDome for the first time, all I could think of was, ‘I feel alive.’ When I get to put on the headset and talk into the microphone ‘for the millions’ (shout out to my man The Rock), members of the WWE Universe, I feel alive!

“So ‘Bum Ass’, while you’re catfishing on the net, acting like you’re not an insufferable, arrogant douchebag, why don’t you ponder this for a moment: SummerSlam, you and me, Nashville, Tennessee, and when I kick your teeth down your throat, the only thing I will think is, ‘I feel more alive than I’ve ever felt in my entire life right here at SummerSlam!'”

The Rock caught wind of the shout-out McAfee made and hopped on Twitter to give the former NFL punter some positive reinforcement:

“In front of the MILLIONS…. AAAAAND MILLIONS….,” Rock started his Tweet off with, “‘BUM ASS CORBIN’ That’s good sh-t brother! Great promo. Enjoyed watching this.”

In front of the MILLIONS…. AAAAAND MILLIONS…. “BUM ASS CORBIN”

That’s good s--t brother! 👏🏾👏🏾👊🏾

Great promo. Enjoyed watching this #ISmellIt 🎤 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 25, 2022

McAfee was sure to respond to “The People’s Champ’s” praise by tweeting, “Legend…I APPRECIATE YOU,” following by a GIF from the classic 1972 movie “The Blues Brothers.” Rock, yet again, dug what McAfee was doing and responded with the famous line, “We’re on a mission from God.”

“We’re on a mission from God”

🥃 🥃 🚔 #jakeandelroy — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 25, 2022

Corbin did issue a response to McAfee on Twitter, implying that he’ll meet him face-to-face in the ring on next week’s “SmackDown.”

McAfee last wrestled at WrestleMania 38 when he defeated Theory in singles action before he competed in an impromptu fight against Vince McMahon. McAfee lost the fight, but found help from one of Rock’s greatest rivals in Steve Austin. McAfee, however, did get a Stone Cold Stunner to send him home with a painful souvenir.

