Current WWE United States Champion Theory is not short of confidence in himself whatsoever.

Theory has been compared to 16-time World Champion John Cena, who, for years, was the face of the WWE all while getting very polarizing and mixed reactions from the crowd. While on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Theory discussed his future in WWE and if he sees himself as a future face of the company like Cena was.

“I think so just because, I mean, I don’t know what that level is because I’m on my way up,” Theory stated. “I know myself and I know my work ethic and I plan to only get better and I just want to give this everything that I’ve got.”

When Theory was drafted to the “Monday Night Raw” brand back in October of 2021, he was under the name Austin Theory. WWE dropped the ‘Austin’ part in his name just a couple of weeks after WrestleMania 38, where he was defeated by Smackdown commentator Pat McAfee. Theory debuted on “Raw” by attacking Jeff Hardy on the show. Since his debut, Theory has defeated multiple different former world champions such as Kevin Owens, Finn Balor, and Rey Mysterio.

Theory successfully retained the United States Championship over Mustafa Ali at Hell in a Cell. On the most recent “Monday Night Raw,” Theory took part in the main event segment where he and Lashley went toe to toe in a “Pose-Down’ which saw Lashley receive more cheers from the crowd than Theory. Theory ended off the segment by squeezing baby oil in the Almighty’s eyes.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit “Out of Character” with Ryan Satin with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

