Thunder Rosa is the current AEW Women’s Champion, a title she would not have won if she accepted WWE’s past offer.

Rosa has been the Champion since March 16, 2022, when she defeated Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. for the title. This was Rosa’s second match against Baker for the title, failing in her first match against the dentist at AEW “Revolution” in Orlando, Florida just 10 days prior to capturing the gold. The two wrestlers competed in an unsanctioned lights-out match a year prior to Rosa winning the title, a match where Rosa won as well.

Rosa has been wrestling since 2014 and caught the eye of WWE, however, they did not see her as a wrestler. There were rumors that stated Rosa was offered a job in WWE as a full-time referee. In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Rosa confirmed the rumors that would have taken her away from any in-ring competition.

“It is true,” Rosa confirmed. “When you are, again, in need of a job and you’re tired of hustling, when you’re tired, when you feel defeated, sometimes, we’ll call it, trying to sell your soul to the devil, right?”

Rosa was referring to WWE as the devil she would have been selling her soul to. In her current reign as AEW Women’s World Champion, she has defended the championship against Nyla Rose and Serena Deeb. She has currently held the title for 82 days. In her eight-year wrestling career, Rosa has won major titles such as AEW Women’s World Championship, Warrior Wrestling Women’s Championship, and the NWA World Women’s Championship.

Other wrestlers, such as Eddie Kingston, were also offered full-time jobs in non-wrestling roles by WWE but declined. In Eddie’s case, WWE wanted him to be a trainer in the PC for the upcoming talent, a job which he did not want. Since then, Eddie Kingston has been a member of the AEW roster and has only not competed at one Pay-Per-View since signing with the company back in the summer of 2020. He also competed in the main event of Full Gear 2020 against Jon Moxley in a brutal ‘I Quit’ match, which he lost.

