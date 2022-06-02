Fans have been asking for a specific set of titles, and Tony Khan has officially created them.

“I have the belts,” Khan revealed on “The Corner Podcast.” “I possess the trios belts, so it’ll happen.”

AEW has multiple trios teams on its roster — the House of Black, Death Triangle, the Blackpool Combat Club, Jurassic Express, even the team of new AEW Champion CM Punk and ROH Tag Team Champions FTR, who scored a trios victory to open last night’s “AEW Dynamite.” Punk and FTR have been open about wanting more gold, and the idea of AEW Trios Championships has been tantalizing the fandom for some time.

“We’ve got a great group of trios in AEW,” Khan said. “Fans are asking for it all the time. I think it makes a lot of sense. There’s a number of markets we need to service and I think trios are popular in many parts of the world. I think it would be great.”

All four original EVPs of AEW — Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks — spent significant time in New Japan Pro Wrestling. Trios belts have existed in NJPW since 2016, when the first NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champions were crowned in the form of the Briscoes and Toru Yano, and Omega and the Bucks won those titles as a trios team twice, with the Bucks getting a third reign alongside Marty Scurll. Trios championships have also been introduced in other Japanese promotions like FMW and Dragon Gate, Mexican promotions like AAA and CMLL, and American independent promotions like Lucha Underground and Ring of Honor — the latter of which is now owned by Khan.

Khan has mentioned in the past that he would like to introduce trios titles when Omega, the longest-reigning AEW Champion in history, returns. Omega has been on the shelf with multiple different injuries since his match against “Hangman” Adam Page at Full Gear 2021, where he lost the AEW Championship after 346 days as champion.

