While reacting to the news of “AEW Dynamite” finishing as Wednesday’s No. 1 show in the key demographic for cable originals, AEW President Tony Khan has prepared viewers to expect several surprises in the coming weeks.

As seen below, Khan expressed his excitement over the imminent return of “many” stars.

Thank you to everyone, fans at home, KC fans, staff + wrestlers who made #AEWDynamite Wednesday’s #1 show on cable/satellite!

I’m excited: *many* stars will return to AEW in the weeks ahead +

glad to be back in our classic

Friday Night #AEWRampage timeslot

Tomorrow @ 10pm/9pm CT! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 9, 2022

AEW wrestlers who are presently out of action due to injury include AEW World Champion CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole, Kenny Omega, Sting, Orange Cassidy, Anthony Bowens, Leyla Hirsch, Jake Atlas, Darius Martin and Kip Sabian.

Others who are dealing with nagging injuries include TNT Champion Scorpio Sky and Jeff Hardy. While Sky suffered a strained leg muscle at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view, Jeff “was almost knocked out” during The Hardys vs. Young Bucks bout at the same event, according to his brother Matt Hardy.

Subsequently, Jeff Hardy was pulled from a scheduled match on “Dynamite” and his injury was later confirmed by both Tony Khan and Matt Hardy.

“[Jeff] doesn’t remember the match at all after that happened,” Matt recently said on his podcast. “He was literally just a vessel being given directions throughout this match, to kinda do what he was supposed to do. So considering he got really knocked loopy terribly at some point earlier in the match, he still did pretty good … If you look at that Swanton he does on the stairs, he still does it perfectly.”

On a positive note, Jeff Hardy’s in-ring return has been confirmed for next week, with The Hardys and Young Bucks challenging AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express in a three-way ladder match for the titles.

