Triple H may reportedly be back in the pro wrestling game, so to speak, but according to John Pollack of POST Wrestling, “The Game” was not in attendance for this week’s set of tapings — what has become the regular “NXT” crew ran the operation. It was reported a week ago that Triple H returned to the WWE Performance Center and stated “I’m back,” but in what capacity was never made clear. He did indicate that changes were coming that he was excited about, but nothing was further elaborated.

“The Cerebral Assassin” took a leave of absence following a health scare that was described as a “cardiac event” due to a genetic heart condition. It was reported att the time that Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard would be taking a more hands-on role in operating WWE NXT, but Shawn Michaels has found himself in the role of Vice President of Talent Development for the company.

Triple H’s health issues ultimately led to him announcing his retirement from in-ring competition, but he has been back in an unknown capacity before making his PC appearance last week. One program he’s been spearheading of late is WWE’s “Next In Line” initiative, and he was a big presence at the NIL Summitt in Atlanta earlier this month, as he presented the next class of collegiate athletes to participate with the company. Triple H also recently made an appearance on WWE television, as he was one of the several legends to submit a video wishing John Cena a happy 20 years with the company. He was last seen in front of a live crowd on Night 2 of WrestleMania 38, when he stepped into the ring one last time to thank the fans and put a cap on his wrestling career by placing his boots in the middle of the ring.

