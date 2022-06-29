WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker believes Stephanie McMahon has what it takes to tackle her new role as WWE Chairwomen and CEO. The former WWE Champion is known as one of Vince McMahon’s favorite talents of all time, but that didn’t stop Taker from heaping praise on Vince’s interim replacement during an interview with Sports Illustrated.

“Stephanie is incredible, and she’s going to show that in this new role,” Taker said. “She is level-headed, she sees the whole picture. Her steady, calm hand is exactly what is needed. There’s not a selfish bone in her body, but she’s all about business. She’s the right person for the job. I have 100% confidence about what Stephanie McMahon will do for the company.”

Stephanie’s father is currently under investigation after reports of a covered-up affair he had with a former employee surfaced in the Wall Street Journal. The report suggests there was a $3 million bribe sent to the employee to keep the situation hushed. This ongoing investigation, however, hasn’t stopped Vince from making appearances on WWE television, with the former chairman having yet to miss an episode of weekly WWE programming.

The decision to appoint Stephanie the interim CEO and chairwomen of the company was reportedly made by a special committee comprising of eight members of the WWE Board of Directors. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter’s Dave Meltzer, four of the members not involved in the situation were Stephanie, Nick Khan, Vince, and her husband, Paul Levesque, aka Triple H. Stephanie was met by a resoundingly positive response from the locker room, according to Fightful Select, with one star telling the publication that her promotion “f*cking rules”.

As far as what’s next for The Undertaker, the Deadman is currently scheduled to appear during SummerSlam weekend for an event titled “UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW” on July 29th. Tickets are currently on sale for the event and can be purchased via Ticketmaster.com.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Sports Illustrated with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

