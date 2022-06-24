One of WWE’s top stars briefly traded his flip-flops for hockey equipment. Former “NXT” and “Raw” Tag Team Champion Riddle appeared alongside NBA Draft prospect Jalen Williams during the “Suggestion Box” segment on Wednesday’s episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”. The NBA Draft, the NHL’s Stanley Cup Finals, WWE’s upcoming Money in the Bank event, and National Onion Ring Day provided the ideal confluence of excuses to stage a bizarre shootout on-stage.

“Can an NBA draft pick shoot an onion ring like a hockey puck and score on a WWE superstar?” Fallon pondered as he set up the moment Riddle and Williams were shown on stage.

Riddle appeared in his typical ring gear, wearing flip-flops at first. He performed his signature double-kick to remove his footwear. He sported no additional protection other than a helmet, blocker, glove, and a thick goalie stick.

Williams was given three shots, but he only needed one. Williams fired the first onion ring along the stage floor and under Riddle’s right leg. Riddle’s attempt to drop down to a knee to block the fast-moving, deep-fried delicacy came up short.

Riddle’s appearance caps a busy week for him — he challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on last Friday’s “SmackDown”. Riddle was defeated, but the match was a big success for WWE, as the episode drew an average of 2.27 million viewers, the show’s highest viewership since August of last year. It was also the first time “SmackDown” has eclipsed 2 million viewers since the April 15 episode.

Riddle followed up his title match on “SmackDown” with an eventful Monday night on “Raw”. He lost a Money in the Bank qualifying match to Omos, then was attacked and laid out by Seth Rollins.

As for Williams, he was selected by the Oklahoma City Thunder with the 12th overall pick in the NBA Draft Thursday night.

