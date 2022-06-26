“The Bastard” PAC has made a name for himself in All Elite Wrestling since the formerly-known Adrian Neville decided to leave WWE in 2017, walking out of a Monday Night “Raw“. During his time with the company, PAC won multiple championships with the NXT brand, but his time with the company was viewed more as a missed opportunity once he joined the main roster.

Former NXT General Manager William Regal talked about his former NXT Champion on the latest episode of the “Gentleman Villain Podcast”, heaping high praise on the current AEW superstar.

“I think he’s as good as anyone walking the earth,” Regal said. “ I don’t see anything to do with his height. I know me and him have a lot of the same things as far as music and youth culture stuff, and he just looks like somebody who would smash the granny out of somebody.

“He’s very assuming, and quiet, and polite. He looks the part, his face tells a story. I really, really rate him [high] and I think he’s fantastic. I can’t say enough good about him and I can’t say enough good about the way he carries himself as a pro.”

Regarding what’s next for “The Bastard” in AEW, PAC will be involved in a featured match during this Sunday’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view. Looking to become the first-ever AEW All-Atlantic Champion at the event, PAC will have to defeat fellow AEW stars Miro and Malakai Black along with NJPW’s Clark Conners in a Four-Way match. PAC earned the right to be in the match when he defeated Buddy Matthews on AEW “Dynamite” a few weeks back.

As far as why AEW decided to create this championship, AEW Owner Tony Khan stated that it was made to “create more opportunities” for the international fans and wrestlers on the roster, though it’s not exclusive to international wrestlers. The qualifier tournament saw featured four match-ups involving wrestlers from different countries.

