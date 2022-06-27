In her first run in WWE, Ronda Rousey began as a babyface, but started getting consistently booed as her first year rolled on. Some fans have maintained their dislike for the self-proclaimed Baddest Woman on the Planet, and former NXT Women’s Champion and fellow UFC Horsewoman Shayna Baszler responded on “Out of Character with Ryan Satin.”

“[Rousey] does not spend her time on social media, and anytime she comments it’s because someone said, ‘Hey, Ronda, you should comment on this one’,” Baszler said. “Just because she lost and you didn’t like her personality, like, you’re letting it cloud the fact that she like, changed women’s fighting. There would not be women in the UFC, at least not for a while, if it wasn’t for her.”

Rousey started out her UFC career at 12-0 before suffering a loss to Holly Holms, followed by another loss to Amanda Nunes a little over a year later in December 2016. A year and a few months following her most recent UFC loss, Rousey would make the transition from professional fighting to professional wrestling when she competed in her debut match alongside Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 34. Rousey and Angle defeated the team of WWE Hall of Famer Triple H and current Interim CEO and Chairwoman of WWE, Stephanie McMahon.

Rousey then went on to have championship success, defeating Alexa Bliss for the “Raw” Women’s Championship just months after her debut. Rousey went defended the title successfully against opponents such as Nikki Bella, Sasha Banks, and Nia Jax. She suffered her first pinfall loss against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 35 in 2019, when she lost the “Raw” Women’s Championship in a match also involving Charlotte Flair. Lynch walked away the victor, winning both Rousey’s “Raw: Women’s title and Flair’s “SmackDown” Women’s Championship.

Rousey returned to WWE almost three years later and won the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble, last eliminating then-“SmackDown” Women’s Flair. She faced Flair again for the title at WrestleMania 38, ultimately coming up short, but finally defeated Flair at WrestleMania Backlash to win the title in a brutal “I Quit” match.

Rousey is currently scheduled to defend her belt against former “SmackDown” Women’s Champion Natalya at Money in the Bank in Las Vegas, Nevada.

