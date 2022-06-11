WWE is celebrating its newest highers, some more prolific than others, with a new video posted to social media.

As seen below, several new additions to the company have been placed in their respective roles, including WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett. You can see the newest members of the staff below:

* William Nayden: Manager, Fan Analytics (DTC)

* Eli Hutton: Analyst, Advertising Analytics

* Rena Persaud: Administrative Assistant

* AJ Dicarlo: Senior Director, Product Design

* Kalina Teller: Project Manager

* Holly Mitchell: Senior Producer

* Rohit Bhandari: Manager, Global Strategy

* Jeffrey Jarrett: Senior Vice President, Live Events Booking

* Gregory Miller: Associate Content Producer

* Suzette Ramirez-Carr: Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer

Congratulations to our May new hires and welcome to WWE!#WhereChampionsWork pic.twitter.com/fG3ydx3zWT — WWE Careers (@WWECareers) June 10, 2022

It was reported near the conclusion of May that Jarrett would be returning to WWE shortly after accepting his new role of Senior Vice President of Live Events Booking. He most recently worked with WWE a few years back before being one of the many releases during the COVID-19 Pandemic. At the time, he worked as a producer, a member of the creative team, and then an executive of live events before his exit.

During his time away from the company, Jarrett worked with top indie promotions GCW, NWA, and the recent Lucha Libre AAA show “XXX: Monterrey“. That night, he confronted AAA legend Latin Lover and got into a brawl with both Lover and Vampiro, hinting that he might have intended to return for a match with the promotion.

