A WWE Hall of Famer will soon have an opportunity that many only dream of having; the chance to get slimed on the network that once brought you “Rugrats”, “Wild Thornberrys” and the cinematic classic, “Snow Day.”

As announced today in a press release by Nickelodeon, WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella will be taking part in a new Nickelodeon competition known as The Slime Cup. Described as a “tee-rific golf competition, the Slime Cup will feature four teams competing in a “Nick-fied golf course”, with the final round taking place at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. The winner will receive the Slime Cup, an orange blazer, and, naturally, will get slimed, provided they survive the final hole, known as “The Unfairway.”

Bella will be part of the Pink Team, alongside professional golfer and two-time PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas and Nickelodeon star Isaiah Crews. Other notable names taking part in the competition are actor Terry Crews, NFL stars Justin Herbert and Saquon Barkley, and pro golfers Collin Morikawa, and Jon Rahm, and Lexi Thompson.

This will be Bella’s first project following the conclusion of “AGT: Extreme”, where Bella served as one of the judges. The reality competition aired for one season earlier this year before being removed from NBC’s schedule, as expected, last month. The show would air even after a botched stunt put the series in jeopardy before NBC picked it up.

The Slime Cup will air across Nickelodeon, Nicktoons, and TeenNick on June 25.

