“WWE NXT” continues a bit of a downward trend ratings-wise despite having “NXT In Your House” on tap for this weekend.

According to “Showbuzz Daily“, the “go-home” episode for the show garnered a 534,000 in total viewership which is 27,000 down from the previous week’s program causing a 3% drop in viewership. The episode found itself going up against “America’s Got Talent” on NBC (6.3 million viewers) and the NHL Eastern Conference Finals between the Edmonton Oilers and the Colorado Avalanche (1.8 million viewers / (0.63) 18-49 rating .

NXT also saw a drop in the heralded 18-49P demo as well with a 0.12, down from the 0.13 the 5/31 episode. Despite that, the program was up in the rankings as they bagged the #37 spot in comparison to the #43 from last week.

As far as in comparison to last year, the ratings are quite different. The 6/1/21 episode of NXT garnered 668,000 total viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49P demographic. That’s a 134,000 drop from a year ago.

This week’s NXT also ranks as the third lowest episode of the program for 2022. The month of February had back-to-back weeks with a total average viewership of 400,000 (2/8) and 525,000 (2/15).

The go-home show had Tony D’Angelo and his Wise Guys looking to settle a score with Legado Del Fantasma by agreeing to a six-man tag at “In Your House” (with the losers going to the other faction), the continued build for Bron Breakker vs. Joe Gacy for the NXT Title, a tease for Wendy Choo vs. Mandy Rose and Toxic Attraction going up against Kayden Carter and Katana Chance for the NXT Tag Titles. The main event had Cameron Grimes go up against Nathan Frazer in victory as he’s set to defend his North American Championship against Carmelo Hayes at In Your House this Saturday, June 4. In addition, we saw recent high school graduate Thea Hail make the decision to attend Chase University in a taped segment.

