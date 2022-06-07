A historic match and the fallout from “In Your House” are on tap for tonight’s episode of WWE “NXT”.

Roxanne Perez and Tiffany Stratton are set to clash in the final of the first-ever NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament. WWE had indicated that the match would happen on last Tuesday’s episode before confirming it will be held tonight.

Stratton snuck into the tournament as a replacement for the injured Nikkita Lyons. Stratton took advantage of the opportunity by getting a win over Fallon Henley to advance to the final. Perez got wins over Kiana James and Lash Legend to reach the final.

The winner of the tournament final will receive an opportunity to challenge for the NXT Women’s Championship at a date to be determined. Mandy Rose still holds the gold after defeating Wendy Choo during last Saturday night’s “In Your House” event.

There were two title changes at “In Your House” on Saturday night. The Creed Brothers took the NXT Tag Team Championship from Pretty Deadly.

Plus, Carmelo Hayes won the NXT North American Championship for the second time by defeating Cameron Grimes. Solo Sikoa declared he wants a title shot against whoever comes out of “In Your House” with the gold.

Also at “In Your House”, Tony D’Angelo, Channing Lorenzo, and Troy Donovan defeated Legado Del Fantasma’s Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro, and Joaquin Wilde. The outcome means that Legado must now take orders from D’Angelo.

Bron Breakker is still the NXT Champion, and possibly set for a new title challenger, after he defeated Joe Gacy at “In Your House”. NXT’s next major show is a special “Great American Bash” episode coming up on Tuesday, July 5

The following line-up is announced for tonight:

NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament Final: Roxanne Perez vs. Tiffany Stratton

Alba Fyre vs. Tatum Paxley

Josh Briggs vs. Von Wagner

