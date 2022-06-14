A championship match is set for tonight’s episode of WWE “NXT”.

The Creed Brothers will defend the NXT Tag Team Championship against Edris Enofe and Malik Blade. The Creeds won the titles from Pretty Deadly at the In Your House event earlier this month.

Toxic Attraction is set for a six-woman tag team match on tonight’s episode. NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose and the NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jayce Jane will face the trio of Cora Jade, Indi Hartwell, and Roxanne Perez. Perez is riding the momentum of her victory last week in the final of the Women’s Breakout Tournament.

Tonight’s episode will also see the arrival of Giovanni Vinci. He was formerly known as Fabian Aichner and was part of the Imperium stable. Aichner was not called up to the main roster alongside his stablemates Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser and he has now been outfitted with a new in-ring persona.

The druids who have been seen alongside Joe Gacy will also make their in-ring debuts on tonight’s “NXT”. Gacy referred to the tandem as The Dyad during last Tuesday’s episode. However, their faces have not been shown.

The following line-up is announced for tonight:

NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Edris Enofe & Malik Blade vs. Creed Brothers (c)

Wes Lee vs. Xyon Quinn

Toxic Attraction (NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose & NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin & Jayce Jane vs. Cora Jade, Indi Hartwell & Roxanne Perez)

The arrival of Giovanni Vinci

The in-ring debut of The Dyad

WWE is also promoting Apollo Crews for tonight’s episode. He returned to “NXT” last Wednesday. Crews interacted with NXT Champion Bron Breakker and also teamed with Solo Sikoa to defeat North American Champion Carmelo Hayes and Grayson Waller in last week’s main event.

Matches for tonight’s show were recorded last Wednesday.

