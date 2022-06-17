A card is always subject to change, but Madison Square Garden has a big match named for when the historic venue hosts “WWE Raw.” After almost a three-year absence, “Raw” will make its return to “The Mecca” on July 25 and as of now, the headline bout will feature Riddle taking on Seth “Freakin” Rollins. It’s currently the only match listed on the card, but MSG will play host to some top “SmackDown” names as well. Scheduled to appear are WWE Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey. The current set of “Raw” stars listed includes the Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, The Street Profits, AJ Styles, Bobby Lashley, and the United States Champion Theory

For Reigns, it is the only “Raw” the champion is scheduled for this summer. Reigns unified the WWE Title and the WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania 38 when he defeated Brock Lesnar and it was just reported this week that the intent behind that was to have Reigns appear on both “SmackDown” and “Raw” more often. That plan didn’t go as expected and furthermore Reigns’ opponent for that following Saturday in Nashville for SummerSlam is currently unknown. “Raw’s” Randy Orton was the penciled-in challenger, but a lingering back issue could keep him out of the wrestling ring through the remainder of 2022.

WWE last stopped in MSG for an untelevised live event on March 5 and had stars from both “Raw” and “SmackDown.” The card had Reigns successfully defending his Universal Title against former Shield brother Rollins, Becky Lynch retained her Raw Women’s title in triple threat action and Brock Lesnar beat Theory to retain his WWE Title. Post-fight, Reigns came out to attack his forthcoming WrestleMania opponent and demanded “The Beast Incarnate” to acknowledge him after “The Tribal Chief” hit Lesnar with a Rock Bottom on the steel steps.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts