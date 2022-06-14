Former-WWE Intercontinental Champion Shelton Benjamin returned to in-ring action following injury on Monday. Benjamin had been dealing with an undisclosed injury since May 14th, when he informed fans he would be out of action.

The injury was only Benjamin’s second ever in his career, a wild feat in any era of the wrestling business.

According to wrestling database Cagematch, Benjamin picked up a win over Akira Tozawa at the “WWE Main Event” tapings last night before “Raw”. The match is scheduled to air on June 16th. Also taped for the episode, T-Bar taking on former-WWE 24/7 Champion Reggie. Benjamin last wrestled on the April 25th edition of “WWE Main Event”, where he teamed with Cedric Alexander in a losing effort against Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins.

Benjamin promised to come back from the injury better than ever, and getting a win right off the bat is a great start to his return. The win is a bit of steady ground for the superstar, as back in March rumors swirled that he and Hurt Business partner Cedric Alexander were being released from WWE after the team lost numerous matches.

“I have not been released by WWE,” Benjamin tweeted. He then went on to blame longtime thorn in his side Mia Yim for the “false reports” and thanked fans for the premature concern. After that announcement, Benjamin picked up a win over T-Bar on “WWE Main Event,” but pretty much continued his losing ways. Then the injury happened.

Benjamin returning will be a big boon to the “Raw” brand. With Cody Rhodes recovering from surgery, the red brand has seemingly been fighting an uphill battle with relevance. Having a familiar face like Benjamin back on the brand won’t fix the all of the problems that led to a recent “Raw” doing less than stellar attendance numbers, but it is a step in the right direction.

