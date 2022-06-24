There has been a change to the TV ratings for last Friday’s “WWE SmackDown” and “AEW Rampage.”

As seen below, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, Nielsen had undercounted out-of-home viewing for Friday.

‘WWE SmackDown” drew 2.389 million viewers instead of the original 2.274 million viewers. The broadcast saw a 0.67 rating in the key 18 to 49 demographic instead of 0.55.

The show included Vince McMahon’s promo and Brock Lesnar’s return. Results of the 6/17 episode are available here. 

Thurston noted that Friday’s “SmackDown” was the most viewed since December 25, 2020, when the show had an NFC lead-in and 3.3 million viewers.

Last week’s “AEW Rampage” saw an increase too.

“Rampage” now drew 369,000 viewers instead of the original 331,000 viewers. The broadcast saw a 0.12 rating in the key 18 to 49 demographic instead of 0.10. It means according to the report, that last week’s episode is still the least-viewed “Rampage” in the normal time slot for the 18 to 49 demographic.

Though the episode is not the lowest 18-49 including preemptions, as earlier data indicated. The May 6 episode (0.11) is currently the lowest preempted episode.

Results of the 6/17 episode of “Rampage” are available here. 

 

