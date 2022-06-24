There has been a change to the TV ratings for last Friday’s “WWE SmackDown” and “AEW Rampage.”

As seen below, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, Nielsen had undercounted out-of-home viewing for Friday.

‘WWE SmackDown” drew 2.389 million viewers instead of the original 2.274 million viewers. The broadcast saw a 0.67 rating in the key 18 to 49 demographic instead of 0.55.

The show included Vince McMahon’s promo and Brock Lesnar’s return. Results of the 6/17 episode are available here.

Thurston noted that Friday’s “SmackDown” was the most viewed since December 25, 2020, when the show had an NFC lead-in and 3.3 million viewers.

Last week’s “AEW Rampage” saw an increase too.

“Rampage” now drew 369,000 viewers instead of the original 331,000 viewers. The broadcast saw a 0.12 rating in the key 18 to 49 demographic instead of 0.10. It means according to the report, that last week’s episode is still the least-viewed “Rampage” in the normal time slot for the 18 to 49 demographic.

Though the episode is not the lowest 18-49 including preemptions, as earlier data indicated. The May 6 episode (0.11) is currently the lowest preempted episode.

Results of the 6/17 episode of “Rampage” are available here.

Nielsen undercounted out-of-home viewing for Friday. Reissued data is as folllows: Smackdown:

2,389,000 viewers (+4% than earlier reported)

P18-49: 0.62 (+7%) Rampage:

369,000 (+11%)

P18-49: 0.12 (+17%) 📊 Updated quarter-hours: https://t.co/DGnCJOqgOa pic.twitter.com/bHqBCLmrXm — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) June 23, 2022

This means Friday’s Smackdown with Vince McMahon was the most-viewed since Dec 25, 2020, when the show had an NFL lead-in and 3.3 million viewers. Besides that exceptional case, Friday’s Smackdown is the highest since the pre-Wrestlemania episode in Apr 2020. — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) June 23, 2022

This is still the least-viewed Rampage in the normal time-slot for both P2+ and P18-49. It’s not the lowest P18-49 including preemptions, though, as earlier data indicated. One preempted episode, on May 6 (0.11), is now lower. Four preemptions were lower in total viewership. — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) June 23, 2022

