As WWE’s “Money In The Bank” Premium Live Event draws closer, the lineups for the respective men’s and women’s MITB ladder matches continue taking shape.

Last night’s “SmackDown” confirmed that two more top stars were added to the men’s MITB ladder match in Drew McIntyre and Sheamus. As we noted last week during WWE “SmackDown”, the two men had another epic match that spilled to the outside of the ring and ultimately ended in a double count-out. Instead of determining a specific winner to advance to this year’s men’s MITB match, it was decided that McIntyre and Sheamus both qualify for the Premium Live Event.

We also noted how Raquel Rodriguez successfully defeated Shayna Baszler with a one-arm powerbomb to qualify for the women’s side of MITB. She joins Alexa Bliss, Lacey Evans, and Liv Morgan as participants already qualified, and we will discover the remaining three women in the coming weeks. First, Asuka and Becky Lynch will go one-on-one on this Monday’s WWE “Raw” to add another woman to the matchup, and then we will see Shotzi vs. Aliyah on next week’s “SmackDown” to determine another.

McIntyre and Sheamus join Seth Rollins as the only other participant currently qualified for the men’s MITB match. After last night’s show, we now know that Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Sami Zayn will take place next Friday to determine another man in the bout.

You can see full results from last night’s WWE “SmackDown” at this link. The current card for “Money In The Bank” is available below:

“RAW” WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair (c)

“SMACKDOWN” WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Natalya vs. Ronda Rousey (c)

UNDISPUTED WWE TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

Street Profits vs. The Usos (c)

WOMEN’S MONEY IN THE BANK MATCH

Alexa Bliss vs. Lacey Evans vs. Liv Morgan vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD

MEN’S MONEY IN THE BANK MATCH

Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD

