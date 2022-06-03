It appears that Roman Reigns isn’t the only WWE Superstar that is interested in working in Hollywood.

Ciampa has been signed to WWE since 2016, with the majority of that time being spent as a pillar of importance for the Black and Gold version of “NXT”. Ciampa, alongside tag team partner and close friend Johnny Gargano beat The Revival, now known as FTR in AEW, for the NXT Tag Team Championships at “Takeover: Toronto” in late 2016. This was the first major win for the team known as #DIY.

After failing to recapture the titles they lost to The Authors of Pain, Ciampa turned on Gargano in what was one of the most shocking “NXT” moments of all time. Ciampa was injured after the match and returned months later at the end of “Takeover: Philadelphia” to hit Gargano in the back with a crutch. This caused Ciampa to receive massive heat from that crowd and NXT crowds to come for months. On “El Brunch de WWE“, Ciampa spoke about a different kind of entertainment he would like to try in the future.

“I would love to try a movie one day just because it’s a really fun idea to me to like, commit to a role and tell a story and just, you know, have people’s emotions attached to it and then control how they feel, if they’re happy, or sad, or clapping, or angry,” Ciampa explained. “Like I really enjoy the psychology of it all and just the storytelling of it all.”

Ciampa was recently moved to the “Monday Night Raw” brand following “NXT: Stand and Deliver,” where he lost to Tony D’Angelo. This past Monday, Ciampa took on Mustafa Ali, where he lost by Disqualification after Theory attacked Ali.

“NXT’s” next big event is this Saturday which is called “NXT: In Your House.” The main event for the brand’s show will be Bron Breakker defending the NXT Championship against Joe Gacy.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the El Brunch de WWE with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

