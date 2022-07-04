Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live “AEW Dark: Elevation” Viewing Party! Don’t forget to share our Viewing Party with your friends on social media and be sure to chime in with your thoughts about the show in the comments section below. Make sure you keep hitting that refresh button to stay up to date with all of the latest coverage.

* The Factory (QT Marshall, Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto) vs. Dark Order (Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds and Preston ‘10’ Vance)

* Best Friends (Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor) vs. Isaiah Broner and GPA

* Anna Jay vs. Megan Meyers

* Anthony Ogogo vs. Pat Monix

* Hikaru Shida and Yuka Sakazaki vs. Heather Reckless and Laynie Luck

* Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh (w/ Sonjay Dutt) vs. James Alexander and Ren Jones

“AEW Dark: Elevation” begins at 7 PM EST/6 PM CST/4 PM PST on their official YouTube channel!

