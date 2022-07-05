Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live “AEW Dark” Viewing Party! Don’t forget to share our Viewing Party with your friends on social media and be sure to chime in with your thoughts about the show in the comments section below. Make sure you keep hitting that refresh button to stay up to date with all of the latest coverage.

The show begins with a short promo video for “Impractical Jokers”. Excalibur and Taz greet audiences at home as Lee Moriarty comes to the ring. Leon Ruffin already waits inside.

Lee Moriarty vs. Leon Ruffin

The bell rings and the two lock up. They exchange submissions before Moriarty gains the upper hand and sends Ruffin into the top turn buckle. Ruffin locks in a side headlock but Moriarty escapes with some right hands to the midsection. He delivers a boot to Ruffin before hitting some elbows to the back of his head. Moriarty hits a kick to the head, then goes for a pin but Ruffin kicks out.

Ruffin sends Moriarty to the corner and delivers a couple shoulders to the midsection. Moriarty reverses and hits an uppercut. He goes for a pin, but Ruffin kicks out. Ruffin hits an insiguri, followed by a back breaker and a neck breaker. Moriarty hits a suplex, followed by a discus lariat. He goes for a pin, but Ruffin kicks out.

Ruffin hits a clothesline, followed by a German suplex. oriarty rolls out of the ring and Ruffin takes him down. Ruffin then hits a taupe suicida, then tosses him back in the ring. He goes for a kick off the ropes, but Moriarty fires back with a right hand. He hits a few knees to the midsection, then hits a flat liner for the win.

Winner: Lee Moriarty

After the match, Moriarty helps Ruffin up. There is then a promo video for tomorrow’s edition of “Dynamite”. Bear Country come to the ring, with Adrian Alanis and Liam Gray already waiting inside.

Bear Country (Bear Boulder and Bear Bronson) vs. Adrian Alanis and Liam Gray

Boulder and Gray start off the action. The bell rings and Boulder pushes him down. Gray goes for a shoulder tackle, but Boulder no sells it. Boulder gets Gray up on his shoulders, but Gray escapes and tags in Alanis. Boulder tags in Bronson.

The two lock up and Bronson hits a shoulder tackle, followed by a senton. He sends Alanis into the corner and hits a knee followed by a chop. He hits another couple chops. Alanis fires back with a couple of his own, then chases Bronson out of the ring. He gets him back in and tags Alanis. Alanis hits an elbow to the back, followed by a missile drop kick. He goes for a pin but Bronson kicks out. Bronson hits a leg drop and tags in Boulder.

Boulder hits Alanis with a bodyslam, followed by a shoulder block. He gets Alanis up on his shoulders. Gray tries to interfere, but Boulder catches him and sends both men to the mat. Bear Country send Alanis and Gray into one another. Boulder then pins Gray for the win.

Winner: Bear Country

After a short promo video for the “Grand Slam” events in September, AQA comes to the ring. Avery Breaux already waits inside.

AQA vs. Avery Breaux

The bell rings and Breaux pushes AQA. AQA gets in her face and rolls her up. Breaux kicks out. Breaux hits AQA with a knee to the midsection, but AQA fires back with a flying elbow. She goes for a pin, but Breaux kicks out. Breaux sends AQA into the middle turn buckle, then delivers some kicks. Breaux hits a cannonball, then goes for a pin but AQA kicks out. AQA hits an elbow on Breaux, followed by a running elbow. She hits a sling blade, followed by an insiguri. She hits a flipping neck breaker for the win.

Winner: AQA

Josh Woods comes to the ring, with Barrett Brown already waiting inside.

Josh Woods vs. Barrett Brown

